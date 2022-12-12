BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022) At least one person died as a result of clashes between protesters and police at Andahuaylas Airport in Peru, the RPP (Radio Programas del Peru) broadcaster said.

The Peruvian Corporation of Commercial Airports and Aviation (CORPAC) said on Sunday that protesters had staged violent acts at Andahuaylas Airport, set fire to the transmitter and fuel room and encircled a terminal where dozens of members of police and company employees were present.

RPP reported later on Sunday that one demonstrator died amid clashes between law enforcement and protesters at Andahuaylas Airport, while over ten other people were injured, both police and demonstrators.

On Sunday, protests also took place in the Peruvian capital of Lima, as well as in Apurimac, Cajamarca, Arequipa, Lambayeque, and Ica, according to local media reports.

Peruvian citizens, trade unions and other associations are protesting against the continued work of President Dina Boluarte and her government and are demanding an immediate presidential election.

Peru's Congress impeached President Pedro Castillo on Wednesday. Prime Minister Dina Boluarte took an oath as the country's new president within two hours of the impeachment vote, vowing to serve out the rest of Castillo's term, until July 2026. Castillo, who had tried to dissolve the parliament before the vote, was arrested after the impeachment procedure and the Peruvian prosecutor's office has launched a criminal case against him on charges of a coup attempt and crimes against the state.

Several corruption cases have been opened against Castillo, who maintains that all accusations against him are political persecution by the opposition.