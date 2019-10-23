One dead, two missing in flash floods in Spain

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :One man has died and two people are missing following torrential rains that caused flash floods in northeastern Spain, local officials said Wednesday.

The body of a man was found late on Tuesday in a beach in the town of Caldes d'Estrac some 40 kilometres (25 miles) north of Barcelona, regional police said on Twitter.

Firefighters said they were looking for two people -- reportedly a mother and her son -- whose prefab home was swept away by flood waters in Vilaverd, a village some 30 kilometres (20 miles) from the port of Tarragona.

Authorities said heavy overnight rainfall in the northeastern region of Catalonia caused power cuts that affected nearly 25,000 people and forced the closure of over 40 roads due to flooding and landslides.

Last month record rainfall in southeastern Spain claimed seven lives.