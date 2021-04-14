UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One In Four German Breweries Fear Insolvency - Poll

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 11:10 PM

One in Four German Breweries Fear Insolvency - Poll

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) One in four breweries in Germany say they are at risk of becoming insolvent because of the pandemic, according to a poll by the German Brewers' Federation.

The association has estimated the drop in beer sales between January and March at an average of 33 percent.

"The German brewing industry has not experienced a drop of this proportion since the end of World War Two," Holger Eichele, the head of the brewers' federation, said.

He said that nearly six months of lockdown had collapsed the catering business and dealt a severe blow to exports, while the economy showed no sign of recuperating.

The survey found that almost 88 percent of brewery owners viewed the impact of the pandemic on their business as very strong or relatively strong. More than 85 percent said they had to resort to worktime cuts, while 32 percent had to lay off staff.

Related Topics

Exports Business German Germany January March World War Industry

Recent Stories

Current US debt level 'very sustainable': Fed's Po ..

39 minutes ago

Ex-Minnesota Policeman Arrested for Daunte Wright ..

39 minutes ago

Greek, Libyan Officials Agree to Resume Talks Over ..

1 hour ago

Next Contact Group Meeting on Ukrainian Peace Set ..

1 hour ago

US Seeks 'Predictable Relationship' With Russia - ..

1 hour ago

IG Punjab visit Jinnah Hospital to inquire about h ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.