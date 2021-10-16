UrduPoint.com

One Of Mexico Airport Attackers Dies In Hospital - City Police

Sat 16th October 2021

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2021) One of the gunmen who opened fire in the airport in Mexico City has been hospitalized with gunshot wounds and died, while the lives of others injured are not at risk, the city's Security Secretary Omar Garcia Harfuch said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, two attackers riding motocycles started fire at one of the entrances to the arrival zone in the airport. The assault resulted in two injured who ran over a gunman with a vehicle, according to Mexican media.

"The supposed criminal died a couple of minutes ago in the hospital. The lives of others injured are said to be out of danger," Harfuch tweeted.

The scene of attack is being examined by investigators, and the airport is operating normally.

