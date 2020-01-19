WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2020) One of US President Donald Trump's advisers on Russia, Andrew Peek, has been suspended from work in connection with an investigation conducted against him, the Axios news portal reported on Sunday, citing sources familiar with the situation.

According to the publication, the investigation is security-related. No other details are provided.

Peek, the senior director for European and Russian affairs at the National Security Council, was due to travel with Trump to the World Economic Forum in Davos next week.

The White House and Peek declined to comment on the issue.

Peek has held the current position since November. In 2017-2019, he worked as Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Iraq and Iran.

The 50th World Economic Forum in Davos will be held from January 21 to 24.