One Person Dead, Another Injured As Driver Crashes Into Crowd At Gay Parade In Florida

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 08:10 AM

One Person Dead, Another Injured as Driver Crashes Into Crowd at Gay Parade in Florida

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2021) At least one person died and another was injured after being hit by a pickup truck at a gay pride parade in Florida, according to the state's Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried.

"I'm at the Wilton Manors City Stonewall Pride Parade ” a truck just drove into the crowd. The driver is in police custody. I'm lucky to be safe, but at least two people were hit and are in critical condition," Fried wrote on Twitter on Saturday, adding in a later tweet that "tragically one of the victims has passed away."

WFLA-TV reported citing Detective Ali Adamson with the Fort Lauderdale Police Department that the two men were hit just before 7 p.

m. local time on Saturday (23:00 GMT). They were taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where one of them died from his injuries.

The driver was taken into custody and the FBI is now helping with the investigation, according to WFLA-TV.

According to WPLG, Nikki Fried was at the Stonewall Pride Parade event along with US Representatives from Florida Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Ted Deutch. The truck narrowly missed hitting their convertible.

