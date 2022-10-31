One Person Dead, Several Injured in Florida Shooting - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) One person died and eight others were injured as a result of a shooting in the capital of the US state of Florida, the Tallahassee police department said on Sunday.

"Multiple individuals within the crowds began shooting at Half-Time Liquors...

The victim, an adult male, sadly succumbed to his injuries on scene. Eight other individuals sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious," the police said in a statement.

Two police officers pursued one of the gunmen in an attempt to stop him. The perpetrator sustained minor injuries and was taken into custody, the police said.