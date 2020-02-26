UrduPoint.com
One Person Injured As Second Car Bomb Detonates In Syria's Damascus - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 12:20 AM

One Person Injured As Second Car Bomb Detonates in Syria's Damascus - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) At least one person has been injured in what was the second car bomb explosion to hit the Syrian capital of Damascus on Tuesday, the state-run Al-Ikhbariya broadcaster reported.

According to the media outlet, the explosion took place on Umayyad Square and originated from an improvised explosive device that was placed in a pickup truck.

Earlier in the day, one person died and another was injured in a car bomb blast near the Tishreen stadium, also located in Damascus. The bomb was reportedly planted by militants.

