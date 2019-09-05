One police officer was injured in a blast that hit the Kalininskyi district of the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk on Thursday, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) One police officer was injured in a blast that hit the Kalininskyi district of the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk on Thursday, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

The blast occurred at about 2 p.m. local time (11:00 GMT) near a closed cinema and concert center. A police officer at the scene sustained a hand injury as a result of the explosion and was given first aid.

Workers were also in the area cleaning garbage.

The site of the explosion has been cordoned off with special tape and the law enforcement officers who are working there refused to comment on the situation.

Kiev launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, located in the easternmost Ukrainian region of Donbas, in 2014 after they refused to recognize the new central government. According to the latest UN data, about 13,000 people have been killed in this conflict.