Only Visitors With COVID Antibodies, Negative Tests Can Come to Moscow Restaurants - Mayor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) Starting June 28, Moscow restaurants will be open only for visitors who have been vaccinated against COVID-19, who have antibodies after recovering from the disease, or those having a negative PCR test, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

"From June 28, 2021, only visitors protected from the disease will be able to attend eating establishments: those vaccinated, those who had COVID-19 within the past six months, or those with a negative PCR test, valid within three days," Sobyanin said in a statement.

Printed certificates and other documents will not be accepted, the mayor warned.