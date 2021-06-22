UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Only Visitors With COVID Antibodies, Negative Tests Can Come To Moscow Restaurants - Mayor

Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 05:20 PM

Only Visitors With COVID Antibodies, Negative Tests Can Come to Moscow Restaurants - Mayor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) Starting June 28, Moscow restaurants will be open only for visitors who have been vaccinated against COVID-19, who have antibodies after recovering from the disease, or those having a negative PCR test, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

"From June 28, 2021, only visitors protected from the disease will be able to attend eating establishments: those vaccinated, those who had COVID-19 within the past six months, or those with a negative PCR test, valid within three days," Sobyanin said in a statement.

Printed certificates and other documents will not be accepted, the mayor warned.

Related Topics

Moscow June From

Recent Stories

118,856 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

5 minutes ago

Economic data point to a post-pandemic rebound of ..

5 minutes ago

Ministry of Culture and Youth launches corporate i ..

6 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi announces resumption of cruise liners

6 minutes ago

Three AUS students win The Christo and Jeanne-Clau ..

20 minutes ago

Pakistan , excellent place of doing business: Nige ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.