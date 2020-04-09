OPCW Report on Chemical Attacks in Syria Violates Investigation Rules - Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) The report by the new Investigation and Identification Team of the chemical weapons watchdog, OPCW, accusing the Syrian government of launching chemical attacks in 2017 was compiled in violation of principles set out in the Chemical Weapons Convention, a spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

"You could hardly expect anything else from a body that was forced on the purely technical in its nature and purpose OPCW by a closely-knit group of interested countries. They forced it to set up an investigative team despite guidelines of the specialized Chemical Weapons Convention... The alleged mandate of this team encroaches on that of the UN Security Council," Maria Zakharova told reporters.