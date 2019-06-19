UrduPoint.com
OPEC Proposes Holding OPEC-non-OPEC Meetings June 28 - July 2 - Source

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 01:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) OPEC proposes holding regular meetings of OPEC and non-OPEC countries from June 28 to July 2, a source in one of the delegations of countries parties to the oil output cut agreement told Sputnik.

The source said a letter had been sent to the OPEC-non-OPEC delegations with a new proposal on dates, signed by OPEC Conference President, Venezuelan Oil Minister Manuel Quevedo. In particular, it proposes convening a meeting of the OPEC-non-OPEC Technical Committee on June 28, a meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee on July 1, and a meeting of all 24 OPEC-non-OPEC members on July 2.

