OPEC Proposes Holding OPEC-non-OPEC Meetings June 28 - July 2 - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) OPEC proposes holding regular meetings of OPEC and non-OPEC countries from June 28 to July 2, a source in one of the delegations of countries parties to the oil output cut agreement told Sputnik.

The source said a letter had been sent to the OPEC-non-OPEC delegations with a new proposal on dates, signed by OPEC Conference President, Venezuelan Oil Minister Manuel Quevedo. In particular, it proposes convening a meeting of the OPEC-non-OPEC Technical Committee on June 28, a meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee on July 1, and a meeting of all 24 OPEC-non-OPEC members on July 2.