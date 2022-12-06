Orion Spacecraft Successfully Completes Burn Behind Moon to Return to Earth - NASA

The Orion spacecraft has successfully completed its engine burn while in orbit on the far side of the Moon to set it on the trajectory to return to Earth later this week, NASA officials announced on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) The Orion spacecraft has successfully completed its engine burn while in orbit on the far side of the Moon to set it on the trajectory to return to Earth later this week, NASA officials announced on Monday.

"We are hearing good confirmation that the burn went as expected," Orion Artemis 1 mission control announced.

"This burn was crucial as it will slingshot Orion off the (orbit around) the Moon and set it into a trajectory into the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California."

Orion was launched on NASA's giant Space Launch System rocket on November 16 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The Artemis 1 mission is an uncrewed one around the Moon to test the rocket and Orion spacecraft systems in preparation for an anticipated crewed flight around the Moon as the next step in the program.