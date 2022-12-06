UrduPoint.com

Orion Spacecraft Successfully Completes Burn Behind Moon To Return To Earth - NASA

Sumaira FH Published December 06, 2022 | 01:46 AM

Orion Spacecraft Successfully Completes Burn Behind Moon to Return to Earth - NASA

The Orion spacecraft has successfully completed its engine burn while in orbit on the far side of the Moon to set it on the trajectory to return to Earth later this week, NASA officials announced on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) The Orion spacecraft has successfully completed its engine burn while in orbit on the far side of the Moon to set it on the trajectory to return to Earth later this week, NASA officials announced on Monday.

"We are hearing good confirmation that the burn went as expected," Orion Artemis 1 mission control announced.

"This burn was crucial as it will slingshot Orion off the (orbit around) the Moon and set it into a trajectory into the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California."

Orion was launched on NASA's giant Space Launch System rocket on November 16 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The Artemis 1 mission is an uncrewed one around the Moon to test the rocket and Orion spacecraft systems in preparation for an anticipated crewed flight around the Moon as the next step in the program.

Related Topics

Hearing Florida November From

Recent Stories

ANC says will oppose any parliament bid to oust Ra ..

ANC says will oppose any parliament bid to oust Ramaphosa

59 seconds ago
 Neymar starts for Brazil in World Cup last-16 tie ..

Neymar starts for Brazil in World Cup last-16 tie against South Korea

1 minute ago
 Violence at work has affected more than one in fiv ..

Violence at work has affected more than one in five people worldwide: UN report

1 minute ago
 White House Opposes Repeal of Military Covid Vacci ..

White House Opposes Repeal of Military Covid Vaccine Mandates - Kirby

1 minute ago
 Parliamentarians asked to submit statements of ass ..

Parliamentarians asked to submit statements of assets by end of December

4 minutes ago
 Kiev's Drone Attack on Russian Airfields Leaves 3 ..

Kiev's Drone Attack on Russian Airfields Leaves 3 Killed, 4 Injured - Russian Mi ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.