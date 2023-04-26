UrduPoint.com

Ottawa Announces 'Historic' $3Bln Investment In Official Languages - Canadian Heritage

Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2023 | 08:39 PM

Ottawa Announces 'Historic' $3Bln Investment in Official Languages - Canadian Heritage

Canada will invest a total of C$4.1 billion (US$3 billion) between 2023-2028 as part of its Action Plan for Official Languages, the Ministry of Canadian Heritage said in a statement on Wednesday

The Canadian government had allocated C$2.7 billion in its previous Action Plan and today's announcement provides an additional C$1.4 billion in support for official languages.

"Today, the Honorable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, unveiled the Action Plan for Official Languages 2023-2028. ... The Action Plan includes investments totaling more than $4.1 billion over the next five years, the largest amount ever provided by a government in the area of official languages," the statement said.

The ministry said in the statement that the investment is a proof of Ottawa's commitment to bilingualism as well as of the protection and promotion of Canada's two official languages - English and French.

The 2023-2028 Action Plan for Official Languages is based on four pillars - francophone immigration, providing life-long opportunities, measures in support of community vitality and leading by example, the statement said.

The plan aims to promote francophone immigration to Canada and adopt a new immigration policy as well as introduce measures to ensure recruitment abroad with a focus on socio-economic integration of the new immigrants.

Specifically, it will address challenges faced by French-speaking communities outside of Quebec and English speaking communities in Quebec, the statement said.

The plan also seeks to promote life-long opportunities by ensuring that Canadians of minority background can receive a complete education, develop skills in their first language and learn a second one, the statement said.

In addition, the plan seeks to support women in minority communities, early learning, arts, culture and child-care by increasing the communities' capacity to respond to emerging needs, the statement added.

Funding for creating a center of expertise at the ministry will also be applied to support the minister responsible for horizontal coordination of official languages, according to the statement.

