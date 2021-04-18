Outdoor Mask Wearing No Longer Required in Israel - Health Ministry

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2021) The Ministry of Health of Israel has canceled the mandatory wearing of face masks in the open air amid a drop in coronavirus infection rates.

"In light of the morbidity figures that continue to be low throughout the country ... Director General of the Ministry of Health, Prof. Hezi Levy, amended the Public Health Order, so that there is no obligation to wear a mask in an open area, starting tomorrow, April 18," the ministry said on Saturday.

The ministry advised to wear face coverings at large outdoor gatherings and stressed that mask wearing is still obligatory indoors.

Israel started vaccinating its population against the coronavirus on December 20 and the country has seen one of the most rapid vaccine rollouts of anywhere in the world.

In late March, Israeli Health Ministry spokesperson Anat Danieli told Sputnik that Israel plans to start inoculating teenagers aged 12-16 as soon as all the necessary permissions are received.