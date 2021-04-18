UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Outdoor Mask Wearing No Longer Required In Israel - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 35 seconds ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 03:40 AM

Outdoor Mask Wearing No Longer Required in Israel - Health Ministry

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2021) The Ministry of Health of Israel has canceled the mandatory wearing of face masks in the open air amid a drop in coronavirus infection rates.

"In light of the morbidity figures that continue to be low throughout the country ... Director General of the Ministry of Health, Prof. Hezi Levy, amended the Public Health Order, so that there is no obligation to wear a mask in an open area, starting tomorrow, April 18," the ministry said on Saturday.

The ministry advised to wear face coverings at large outdoor gatherings and stressed that mask wearing is still obligatory indoors.

Israel started vaccinating its population against the coronavirus on December 20 and the country has seen one of the most rapid vaccine rollouts of anywhere in the world.

In late March, Israeli Health Ministry spokesperson Anat Danieli told Sputnik that Israel plans to start inoculating teenagers aged 12-16 as soon as all the necessary permissions are received.

Related Topics

World Israel March April December All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Public Prosecution highlights penalty for trading ..

2 hours ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Says Prague Aware of Cons ..

3 hours ago

Addl IGP orders inquiry on illegal detention of th ..

3 hours ago

10 more areas under smart lockdown in Rawalpindi

3 hours ago

Golf: Austrian Open scores

3 hours ago

Czech Interior Minister Says 18 Russian Diplomats ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.