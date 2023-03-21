UrduPoint.com

Over 1,000 Los Angeles Schools Closed Due To Massive School Workers Strike - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Over 1,000 Los Angeles Schools Closed Due to Massive School Workers Strike - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) More than 1,000 schools in Los Angeles will be shut down for three days starting March 21 due to a massive strike in the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) in which over 30,000 school workers are willing to participate, The Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

About 30,000 education system employees including cafeteria workers, custodians and bus drivers will join the three-day strike, beginning at 4:30 a.m. local time (11:30 GMT) to protest what Service Employees International Union Local 99 (SEIU Local 99) described as "unfair labor practices," the newspaper reported. The LAUSD, the US' second largest district, consists of more than 1,000 schools with 600,000 students enrolled.

The SEIU Local 99 union that represents education workers stated that the strike is a result of a year of negotiations over a 30 percent wage increase and a $2 per hour pay raise for school support workers marked by threats and harassment towards the union members.

Even though it's teachers are not directly engaged in the debate, the United Teachers Los Angeles union representing 35,000 educators announced that they would honor the strike.

In 2019, Los Angeles schools were shut down when thousands of education workers went on a six-day strike. The strike led to district authorities approving a 6% pay raise and a promise to cut class sizes.

Related Topics

Protest Education Washington Los Angeles March 2019 Post

Recent Stories

Ministry of Finance launches Leaders Edge Programm ..

Ministry of Finance launches Leaders Edge Programme 2023-2024

19 minutes ago
 DIFC announces launch of its venture building plat ..

DIFC announces launch of its venture building platform ‘DIFC Launchpad’

19 minutes ago
 Sharjah Chamber to launch 33rd Sharjah Ramadan Fes ..

Sharjah Chamber to launch 33rd Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2023 tomorrow

34 minutes ago
 ENEC signs MoU with Nuclearelectrica to collaborat ..

ENEC signs MoU with Nuclearelectrica to collaborate on nuclear energy programme ..

34 minutes ago
 Sheraa, Alef Group team up to empower innovative F ..

Sheraa, Alef Group team up to empower innovative F&amp;B startups and SMEs

49 minutes ago
 UAE Pro League announces winners of Fans&#039; Lea ..

UAE Pro League announces winners of Fans&#039; League awards during Matchweek 20

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.