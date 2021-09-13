UrduPoint.com

Over 120 Tourist Attractions In Shanghai Temporarily Closed As Typhoon Chanthu Approaches

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 03:07 PM

More than 120 tourist attractions in Shanghai are temporarily closed on Monday and Tuesday as Chanthu, the 14th typhoon of this year, approaches, according to the city's administration of culture and tourism

As of Monday noon, famous spots including Shanghai Disney Resort, the Oriental Pearl Tower, the Shanghai Science and Technology Museum and the Shanghai Astronomy Museum had put up suspension notices online and offline.

China's national observatory on Sunday kept its orange alert for Typhoon Chanthu. The country has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red being the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

