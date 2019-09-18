Over 1,200 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

More than 1,200 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) More than 1,200 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, a total of 1,209 refugees have returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from foreign states: 477 people (including 115 women and 243 children) from Lebanon via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, while 732 people (including 220 women and 373 children) returned from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

Syrian engineering units have, meanwhile, cleared of mines 2 hectares (4.9 acres) of land in the provinces of Daraa and Damascus. Twenty-seven explosive devices have been destroyed over the past 24 hours, the center added.

As the Syrian government has regained control over most of the country's territories that were seized by terrorists, it is now focused on creating favorable conditions for repatriating refugees. Moscow is assisting Damascus in this process, along with providing humanitarian aid to civilians and being a guarantor of the ceasefire.