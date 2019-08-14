UrduPoint.com
Over 12.8Mln People Affected By Lekima Typhoon In China - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 06:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) More than 12.8 million people have been affected by the deadly and devastating Typhoon Lekima that struck China over the weekend, the Ministry of Emergency Management said, local media reported.

Some 2 million people across the provinces of Zhejiang, Jiangsu, Shandong, Anhui, Fujian, Hebei, Liaoning and Jilin as well as the city of Shanghai had been evacuated, the ministry said on Tuesday, as cited by Xinhua news Agency.

The typhoon destroyed 13,000 houses and damaged another 119,000, it added.

The typhoon struck China in the early hours of Saturday, bringing strong winds, rainfall and flooding to the country's southeastern regions. China's meteorological service announced a red alert level over the typhoon.

