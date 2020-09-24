UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 150 IS Terrorist Attacks Prevented In Turkey This Year - Interior Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 03:10 PM

Over 150 IS Terrorist Attacks Prevented in Turkey This Year - Interior Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) The Turkish security forces have managed to prevent 152 terrorist attacks that members of the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia) planned to stage across the country since the beginning of 2020, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu told the TGRT Haber tv channel on Thursday.

"Since the beginning of the year, our security service has prevented 152 terrorist attacks that IS militants planned to carry out. A total of 26.8 tonnes of explosive materials have been seized," Soylu said.

Turkey became one of the first countries to designate the IS a terrorist group back in 2013. The country has since been repeatedly attacked by the organization with at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks and four armed attacks held in the country. In response, Ankara launched counter-terrorism operations both in Turkey and abroad to prevent further attacks.

Related Topics

Terrorist Militants Russia Interior Minister Turkey Suicide Ankara 2020 TV

Recent Stories

LHC extends till Sept 28 interim bail of Shehbaz S ..

9 minutes ago

No case of dengue reported in Punjab during last 2 ..

16 seconds ago

F1 champion Hamilton vows to boost diversity in mo ..

17 seconds ago

Khurrum Sher Zaman demands registration of case ag ..

19 seconds ago

Crocodile attacks snorkeller off Australian island ..

21 seconds ago

FIH Indoor Hockey WC postponed

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.