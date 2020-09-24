Over 150 IS Terrorist Attacks Prevented in Turkey This Year - Interior Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) The Turkish security forces have managed to prevent 152 terrorist attacks that members of the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia) planned to stage across the country since the beginning of 2020, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu told the TGRT Haber tv channel on Thursday.

"Since the beginning of the year, our security service has prevented 152 terrorist attacks that IS militants planned to carry out. A total of 26.8 tonnes of explosive materials have been seized," Soylu said.

Turkey became one of the first countries to designate the IS a terrorist group back in 2013. The country has since been repeatedly attacked by the organization with at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks and four armed attacks held in the country. In response, Ankara launched counter-terrorism operations both in Turkey and abroad to prevent further attacks.