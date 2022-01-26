(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) Over 20 ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet entered the Black Sea as part of a large-scale naval exercise, involving all fleets, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday.

"More than 20 ships of the Black Sea Fleet went to sea to participate in the exercise, which will be held in the Black Sea.

Ships, combat boats and support vessels of the Black Sea Fleet as part of ship groups left the bases of Sevastopol and Novorossiysk, after which they made the transition to the designated areas," the ministry said in a statement.

The ships of the Northern and Baltic fleets have already joined the exercises. In total, it is planned to involve over 140 warships and support vessels, more than 60 aircraft, a thousand units of military equipment and about 10,000 military personnel in the maneuvers of all fleets.