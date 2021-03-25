UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 20 Talibs Killed, 18 Injured In Army Operation In Afghanistan's South - Military

Sumaira FH 20 seconds ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 10:40 AM

Over 20 Talibs Killed, 18 Injured in Army Operation in Afghanistan's South - Military

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) The Afghan armed forces have carried out an operation in southern Zabul province, leaving 27 Taliban militants killed and 18 others injured, the defense ministry said on Thursday.

"27 #Taliban were killed and 18 others were wounded in Mizan and Shinkai districts of #Zabul province in ANA [Afghan National Army] operation last night," the ministry tweeted.

In addition, a militant tunnel as well as weapons and ammunition were destroyed in the operation.

Despite global efforts to revive Kabul-Taliban peace talks in Doha, the sides continue fighting on the ground, with the military continuing to regularly report on its special operations against Taliban operatives.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Afghanistan Militants Doha

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Sheikh Hamdan, a void difficult to fill

25 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 124.49 million

25 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 25 March 2021

25 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

US Not Ready to End Paycheck Protection Program, S ..

10 hours ago

Bennett grabs fifth sprint of season to win Bruges ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.