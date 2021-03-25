KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) The Afghan armed forces have carried out an operation in southern Zabul province, leaving 27 Taliban militants killed and 18 others injured, the defense ministry said on Thursday.

"27 #Taliban were killed and 18 others were wounded in Mizan and Shinkai districts of #Zabul province in ANA [Afghan National Army] operation last night," the ministry tweeted.

In addition, a militant tunnel as well as weapons and ammunition were destroyed in the operation.

Despite global efforts to revive Kabul-Taliban peace talks in Doha, the sides continue fighting on the ground, with the military continuing to regularly report on its special operations against Taliban operatives.