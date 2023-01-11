(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GROZNY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) Over 21,000 Chechen fighters took part in Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, more than 9,000 are on the frontline now, head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov said.

"I have listened to a report by chairman of the Chechen Republic's parliament, head of the republic's headquarters of the special military operation Magomed Daudov. He said that since the beginning of the special operation, more than 21,000 Chechen fighters have taken part in it. More than 9,000 servicemen are currently on the frontline," Kadyrov wrote on Telegram.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian troops.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate Donbas.

Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said any cargo that contains weaponry for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia.