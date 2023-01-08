UrduPoint.com

Over 30 Injured In Hotel Accident In Northeastern Turkey - Health Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published January 08, 2023 | 06:00 AM

Over 30 Injured in Hotel Accident in Northeastern Turkey - Health Minister

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2023) More than 30 people were injured when the ceiling collapsed in a hotel in Turkey's northeastern Kars Province, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

The accident occurred on Saturday in the town of Sarikamis.

"32 people were injured as a result of the collapse of the ceiling of a hotel in Sarikamis, Kars," Koca said on Twitter, wishing a swift recovery to the injured.

According to the health minister, nine of the injured were hospitalized and are currently in good condition.

