Over 30 People Hospitalized After Military Warehouse Explosion In Southern Kazakhstan
More than 30 people were injured and hospitalized in the city of Taraz in the southern Kazakh region of Zhambyl after an explosion on the territory of a military unit, the regional administration said on Thursday
ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) More than 30 people were injured and hospitalized in the city of Taraz in the southern Kazakh region of Zhambyl after an explosion on the territory of a military unit, the regional administration said on Thursday.
Earlier, the press service of the Kazakh Defense Ministry reported that the explosion in Taraz had occurred due to a fire near a warehouse.
"Thirty-two people were admitted to the hospital No. 1 of the city of Taraz with various injuries," the regional administration said.
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev then specified that about 30 servicemen and employees of the Department of Emergency Situations of the Zhambyl Region had been injured in the explosion.