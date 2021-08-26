UrduPoint.com

Over 30 People Hospitalized After Military Warehouse Explosion In Southern Kazakhstan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 10:28 PM

More than 30 people were injured and hospitalized in the city of Taraz in the southern Kazakh region of Zhambyl after an explosion on the territory of a military unit, the regional administration said on Thursday

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) More than 30 people were injured and hospitalized in the city of Taraz in the southern Kazakh region of Zhambyl after an explosion on the territory of a military unit, the regional administration said on Thursday.

Earlier, the press service of the Kazakh Defense Ministry reported that the explosion in Taraz had occurred due to a fire near a warehouse.

"Thirty-two people were admitted to the hospital No. 1 of the city of Taraz with various injuries," the regional administration said.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev then specified that about 30 servicemen and employees of the Department of Emergency Situations of the Zhambyl Region had been injured in the explosion.

