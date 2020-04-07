UrduPoint.com
Over 300 Chinese Nationals To Be Sent Home From Quarantine Area In Russia's Ussuriysk

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 02:10 PM

Over 300 Chinese Nationals to Be Sent Home From Quarantine Area in Russia's Ussuriysk

Over 300 Chinese citizens who might have come into contact with a COVID-19 positive compatriot while he was en route to China through Russia's Primorsky territory, will be sent to their homeland, local authorities said on Tuesday

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) Over 300 Chinese citizens who might have come into contact with a COVID-19 positive compatriot while he was en route to China through Russia's Primorsky territory, will be sent to their homeland, local authorities said on Tuesday.

Earlier in April, Russia's regional authorities said that a Chinese market in Ussuriysk had been closed after a coronavirus-positive Chinese citizen had visited the area. The necessary anti-epidemiological measures are being carried out in the city.

"There are currently 330 Chinese citizens under observation in Ussuriysk. They could have come into contact with the infected Chinese resident who had previously arrived in Primorsky territory by a transit flight.

In the next few days, in compliance with all necessary sanitary and anti-epidemic measures, all 330 people will be sent to China. Today, it is planned to evacuate the first group of 100 people," the Primorsky territory authorities said.

Starting on April 7, China has temporarily closed the Pogranichny-Suifenhe border checkpoint.

Other Chinese citizens who arrive in the Primorsky territory by domestic flights will be sent to quarantine facilities to wait until China reopens the border.

