Open Menu

Over 300 Reporters At Two Holy Mosques Camel Festiva

Sumaira FH Published February 10, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Over 300 reporters at Two Holy Mosques Camel Festiva

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) The first edition of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Camel Festival has seen intensive coverage of more than 300 reporters from print, audio and visual media outlets.

The first rounds of the festival kicked off for the Al-Haqayeq Bakkar and Qaadan categories, with camel owners to be competing in 11 days and in 224 rounds over a total prize pool of over SAR70 million for the Al-Haqayeq, Al-Laqaya, Al-Jatha’a, and Al-Thanaya categories.

The satellite coverage of the festival starts with the transmission of rounds in the morning from 7:00am, then the analytical end line program for the rounds starts at 1:00 pm, and the evening runs start at 2:00pm, then the Janadriyah program starts and the coverage will end with the Nawamis Al-Arab program, which comes at 7.

30 pm.

The festival has witnessed the presence of several local, Gulf, Arab and international satellite channels to cover the first and opening day of the festival and prepare their coverage.

Related Topics

Media From Million Arab

Recent Stories

Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to mov ..

Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to move on from the politics of anar ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 February 2024

4 hours ago
 NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal ..

NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal Bhutto

21 hours ago
 KSE plunges 2300 points amid political uncertainty

KSE plunges 2300 points amid political uncertainty

22 hours ago
 Nawaz to address victory once final results obtain ..

Nawaz to address victory once final results obtained, says Maryam

22 hours ago
Danish Pakistani Anniqa Iqbal creates History with ..

Danish Pakistani Anniqa Iqbal creates History with winning titles as Miss Pakist ..

22 hours ago

President Alvi makes meaningful tweet amid votes’ count

23 hours ago
 NA-15 unofficials results: PTI backed Ghazanfar Kh ..

NA-15 unofficials results: PTI backed Ghazanfar Khan defeats Nawaz Sharif

23 hours ago
 Mohammad Amir expresses concerns over delay in ele ..

Mohammad Amir expresses concerns over delay in elections results

23 hours ago
 NA-122 unofficial results: Latif Khosa defeats Kha ..

NA-122 unofficial results: Latif Khosa defeats Khawaja Saad Rafique

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From World