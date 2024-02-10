Over 300 reporters at Two Holy Mosques Camel Festiva

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) The first edition of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Camel Festival has seen intensive coverage of more than 300 reporters from print, audio and visual media outlets.

The first rounds of the festival kicked off for the Al-Haqayeq Bakkar and Qaadan categories, with camel owners to be competing in 11 days and in 224 rounds over a total prize pool of over SAR70 million for the Al-Haqayeq, Al-Laqaya, Al-Jatha’a, and Al-Thanaya categories.

The satellite coverage of the festival starts with the transmission of rounds in the morning from 7:00am, then the analytical end line program for the rounds starts at 1:00 pm, and the evening runs start at 2:00pm, then the Janadriyah program starts and the coverage will end with the Nawamis Al-Arab program, which comes at 7.

30 pm.

The festival has witnessed the presence of several local, Gulf, Arab and international satellite channels to cover the first and opening day of the festival and prepare their coverage.