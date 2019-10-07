UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 4,000 Irregular Migrants Held Last Week

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 03:34 PM

Over 4,000 irregular migrants held last week

At least 4,073 irregular migrants were held across Turkey over the past week, according to data compiled by Anadolu Agency from security sources

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :At least 4,073 irregular migrants were held across Turkey over the past week, according to data compiled by Anadolu Agency from security sources.

As many as 1,624 migrants were held in multiple operations carried out by gendarmerie forces in the northwestern Edirne province, bordering Greece and Bulgaria.

According to local security forces in Edirne, Greece has recently stepped up efforts to send irregular migrants to Turkey in violation of the Geneva Conventions, European Convention on Human Rights and the UN Convention Against Torture.

In the coastal provinces of Canakkale, Balikesir, Aydin, Izmir and Mugla, the Turkish Coast Guard and gendarmerie forces rounded up a total of 2,170 migrants as they were trying to cross to Europe through Greece.

Turkey has been a key transit point for irregular migrants aiming to cross to Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Separately, in the northwestern province of Kirklareli, 48 migrants were held by gendarmerie forces.

Moreover, border forces and police in the southern Hatay province caught 171 migrants for trying to enter Turkey from Syria through illegal means.

In central provinces of Kayseri and Kirsehir, a total of 60 migrants were held by police and gendarmerie forces.

The migrants included Pakistani, Congolese, Syrian, Iraqi, Iranian, Afghan, Tunisian, Kuwaiti, Moroccan, Egyptian, Libyan, Bangladeshi, Algerian, Somali, Ghanian, Yemeni, Palestinian, Nepali, Eritrean and Nigerian nationals.

All of the migrants held during the week were either taken to hospitals for medical treatment or transferred to provincial migration offices.

In 2018, some 268,000 irregular migrants were held in Turkey, according to the Interior Ministry. Turkey has been a key transit point for irregular migrants aiming to cross to Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Police Interior Ministry United Nations Syria Europe Turkey Geneva Kirklareli Kirsehir Aydin Mugla Balikesir Canakkale Edirne Hatay Kayseri Izmir Bulgaria Greece Border 2018 From

Recent Stories

Balochistan make steady reply against Northern

4 minutes ago

Role of Parliament must not diminish

35 minutes ago

China gold reserves rise for 10th straight month

24 minutes ago

Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) to start loans ..

47 minutes ago

Macron: EU Brexit deal decision 'at end of the wee ..

3 minutes ago

Trump makes way for Turkey operation against Kurds ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.