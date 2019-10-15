UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 600 Terrorists Neutralized In Turkey's Operation In Syria - Defense Ministry

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 36 seconds ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 11:40 PM

Over 600 Terrorists Neutralized in Turkey's Operation in Syria - Defense Ministry

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) Turkish forces have neutralized 611 Kurdish fighters in the ongoing Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the ministry reported about 595 neutralized terrorists.

"A total of 611 PKK/PYD-YPG terrorists have been 'neutralized' since the beginning of Turkey's anti-terror Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria," the ministry said.

The Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) is a Kurdish far-left militant and political group, while the Democratic Union Party (PYD) is a Kurdish democratic confederalist political party. The Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) is the military wing of the PYD and the main component of the Syrian Democratic Forces, against which Ankara has launched its offensive.

Operation Peace Spring was launched last week with the aim of neutralizing terrorists and creating a buffer zone at the Turkish-Syrian border.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has since announced that two Turkish soldiers and 16 Syrian National Army fighters have been killed in the ensuing fighting. There have been civilian casualties reported from both sides.

The Turkish offensive has already been condemned by the international community, with Syria calling it a violation of its territorial integrity.

Related Topics

Army Syria Turkey Ankara Tayyip Erdogan Border From

Recent Stories

Trade deficit improves by 35% in first quarter of ..

53 seconds ago

IMF Slashes GDP Forecasts for Several Latin Americ ..

55 seconds ago

The Carlyle Group completes acquisition of shareho ..

55 minutes ago

ADNOC and Gazprom Neft Sign Strategic Framework Ag ..

56 minutes ago

South Koreans Invited to Pyongyang Weightlifting T ..

57 seconds ago

IGP Sindh presents himself for accountability

59 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.