Over 70 kg of raw opium seized in central Myanmar

YANGON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Authorities have seized 78.4 kg of raw opium in Myanmar's Mandalay region, the Central Committee for Drug Abuse Control said in a statement on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, anti-narcotics police searched two suspicious motorcycles on Tuesday in Yamethin Township of the Mandalay region, and seized drugs, along with two mobile phones and cash.

The seized drugs had a street value of 70.56 million kyats (about 34,550 U.S. Dollars), the committee said.

Three persons were arrested in the case over charges under Myanmar's Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Law, it added.