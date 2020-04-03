Over 90 Countries Requested IMF Assistance Amid Coronavirus Crisis - Managing Director
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 10:50 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) More than 90 nations have appealed for the IMF help amid the COVId-19 pandemic, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Friday.
"Already over 90 third countries have been placing requests for the IMF for it [emergency financing]," Georgieva said in a briefing.