Over 90 Countries Requested IMF Assistance Amid Coronavirus Crisis - Managing Director

More than 90 nations have appealed for the IMF help amid the COVId-19 pandemic, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) More than 90 nations have appealed for the IMF help amid the COVId-19 pandemic, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Friday.

"Already over 90 third countries have been placing requests for the IMF for it [emergency financing]," Georgieva said in a briefing.