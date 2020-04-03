UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 90 Countries Requested IMF Assistance Amid Coronavirus Crisis - Managing Director

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 10:50 PM

Over 90 Countries Requested IMF Assistance Amid Coronavirus Crisis - Managing Director

More than 90 nations have appealed for the IMF help amid the COVId-19 pandemic, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) More than 90 nations have appealed for the IMF help amid the COVId-19 pandemic, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Friday.

"Already over 90 third countries have been placing requests for the IMF for it [emergency financing]," Georgieva said in a briefing.

Related Topics

IMF

Recent Stories

Dubai Airports accommodates stranded airline passe ..

40 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism extend ..

40 minutes ago

Trump, Macron Discuss Increasing UN Cooperation to ..

5 minutes ago

Rehman Malik for commission on COVID-19 under 'UN ..

5 minutes ago

Cuomo Signs Order to Redeploy Ventilators in New Y ..

5 minutes ago

Canada to Allocate $71Mln for Vulnerable Communiti ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.