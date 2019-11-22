UrduPoint.com
Over 900 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 04:00 PM

Ver 900 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) Over 900 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Friday.

"Over the past day, in total 935 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 208 people, including 63 women and 106 children, from Lebanon via the Jdeydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints; and 727 people, including 218 women and 371 children, from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the center said in its daily bulletin.

Additionally, Syrian bomb squads cleared mines from 2 hectares (4.9 acres) of land and destroyed 36 explosive devices.

The Syrian civil war, ongoing since 2011, has brought about a toll of over 5.6 million refugees and over 6 million internally displaced people. As the government forces, led by President Bashar Assad, regained control over most of the country's territories, they strive to create favorable repatriation conditions for the refugees. Moscow assists Damascus in this process, including through providing humanitarian aid and being a guarantor of ceasefire.

