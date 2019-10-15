UrduPoint.com
Over 950 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 01:53 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) Over 950 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Tuesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, a total of 951 refugees have returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from foreign countries: 367 people, including 110 women and 187 children, have returned from Lebanon via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, while 584 people, including 175 women and 298 children, have returned from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the center said in its daily bulletin.

Apart from that, one internally displaced Syrian has returned to the place of their permanent residence over the same period of time.

Syrian engineering units have cleared of mines 2.3 hectares (5,7 acres) of land, destroying 38 explosive devices over the past 24 hours, the center added.

