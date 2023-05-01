UrduPoint.com

Over Dozen Killed In Tour Bus Accident In Mexico

Sumaira FH Published May 01, 2023 | 08:50 AM

Over Dozen Killed in Tour Bus Accident in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2023) At least 18 people were killed and 33 others were injured when a tourist bus plunged into a ravine in western Mexico, the prosecutor's office of the state of Nayarit said.

The accident occurred on Saturday night, on a highway that connects Tepic, the capital of the state of Nayarit, with the city of Puerto Vallarta.

The Nayarit prosecutor's office said in a statement on Twitter on Sunday that the tour bus accident resulted in the death of 11 women and seven men. Another 33 people were hospitalized with injuries.

The bus fell nearly 50 feet down a ravine while en route from the city of Guadalajara to Rincon de Guayabitos, located in the municipality of Compostela in the state of Nayarit, according to police.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Twitter Puerto Vallarta Tepic Compostela Guadalajara Mexico Women Sunday From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi targets 24 million visitors by 2023

Abu Dhabi targets 24 million visitors by 2023

7 hours ago
 Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence marks Intern ..

Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence marks International Workers Day

8 hours ago
 Liverpool defeat Tottenham to keep CL race alive

Liverpool defeat Tottenham to keep CL race alive

9 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Sultan Al Qasimi a ..

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Sultan Al Qasimi after Sharjah FC win UAE Presid ..

10 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed congratulates Sultan Al Qasimi o ..

Mansour bin Zayed congratulates Sultan Al Qasimi on Sharjah FC&#039;s win of UAE ..

10 hours ago
 City back on top of Premier League

City back on top of Premier League

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.