Over Dozen Killed in Tour Bus Accident in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2023) At least 18 people were killed and 33 others were injured when a tourist bus plunged into a ravine in western Mexico, the prosecutor's office of the state of Nayarit said.

The accident occurred on Saturday night, on a highway that connects Tepic, the capital of the state of Nayarit, with the city of Puerto Vallarta.

The Nayarit prosecutor's office said in a statement on Twitter on Sunday that the tour bus accident resulted in the death of 11 women and seven men. Another 33 people were hospitalized with injuries.

The bus fell nearly 50 feet down a ravine while en route from the city of Guadalajara to Rincon de Guayabitos, located in the municipality of Compostela in the state of Nayarit, according to police.