P5 Summit Could Contribute Towards Addressing Challenges Of Today's World - Guterres

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 hours ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 11:10 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he believed a meeting among the five permanent member states of the UN Security Council - Russia, China, the United States, the United Kingdom and France - can contribute towards addressing the pressing challenges in the world.

"I think that the meeting, if it is simultaneously frank but constructive, can give an important contribution to allow us to be more effective in addressing the challenges of today's world," Guterres said in an interview with Russian news agencies.

"What the COVID has demonstrated is the fragility of the world: in relation to the pandemic, to climate change, to the lawlessness in cyberspace. Even fragility, now, in relation to the risks of nuclear proliferation. And all these show how important it is to understand that international cooperation is vital for human kinds to be able to address these fragilities and to build a resilient, inclusive and sustainable future," he added.

