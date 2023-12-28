Open Menu

Pak-China Gandhara Exhibition Commences In Shenzhen, China

Umer Jamshaid Published December 28, 2023 | 08:01 PM

A three-month-long Pakistan-China joint exhibition showcasing Gandhara cultural relics commenced at the Shenzhen Museum of History and Folk Culture in Shenzhen, China

The exhibition themed Gandhara Heritage Along the Silk Road, jointly organized by the Shenzhen Museum, the Department of Archaeology and Museums of Pakistan and the Palace Museum, will be open to the public until March 24, 2024.

A total of 203 cultural relics, including 173 artefacts from seven museums in Pakistan and 30 artifacts from the Palace Museum, are showcased at the exhibition, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

The artefacts from Pakistan primarily stem from archaeological excavations, consisting of Buddhist sculptures, architectural components of Gandhara stonework and various gold and silver objects, fully demonstrating the diversity of Gandhara art style.

The Buddhist sculptures from the Palace Museum were mainly sourced from the ancient Gandhara region and made their way into Tibetan palaces through the ancient Silk Road, highlighting the long history of cultural and artistic exchange between China and Pakistan.

The exhibition employs three different colour schemes for three thematic units, highlighting the developmental journey of Gandhara art from its inception and prosperity to decline.

It also uses visual images and textual outlines to showcase Gandhara artefacts scattered around the world, introducing the three major schools of early Buddhist art in the Indian subcontinent, thereby emphasizing the significance of Gandhara art.

The aim of the exhibition is to present the artistic charm of Gandhara culture and its profound influence on China and East Asia. In the initial two days since its opening, the exhibition witnessed a vibrant atmosphere as local citizens showed genuine curiosity and appreciation for the richness of Gandhara culture.

A Chinese visitor shared his thoughts on the significance of the exhibition in strengthening Pak-China relations, stating, "The intricate stone carvings and breathtaking gold and silver artefacts on display each have a unique story to tell.

Witnessing the artistic exchange along the ancient Silk Road and the lasting friendships it has fostered is truly remarkable. It serves as a beautiful reminder of our shared history and the enduring bonds that continue to unite our nations."

