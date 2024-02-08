Open Menu

Pakistan, Dominica Establish Diplomatic Relations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2024 | 01:30 AM

Pakistan, Dominica establish diplomatic relations

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Pakistan and Dominica, a Caribbean Island nation, have established formal diplomatic relations at a ceremony held at the Pakistan Mission to the United Nations.

Pakistan UN Ambassador Munir Akram and his Dominican counterpart, Ambassador Philbert Aaron, signed a joint communique, to formalize the relationship between their countries.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Akram said that despite falling in vastly different geographical zones, both Pakistan and Dominica were bound by their love of cricket. He recalled how the West Indies produced cricketing heroes who dominated the game and were a household name in Pakistan.

The Pakistani envoy said that both the countries were also vulnerable to climate change which has emerged as a shared global challenge. Despite making virtually no any contribution to climate change, Pakistan was ranked among the top ten countries affected by global warming.

He emphasized the need for building resilience to fight the impacts of climate change.

“The establishment of formal ties between our two nations will ensure a substantive, cooperative relationship,” he added.

In his remarks, Ambassador Aaron thanked the Pakistan Mission for hosting the ceremony, saying the formalization of bilateral ties would open up avenues of cooperation, especially in the fields of sports and climate change.

Ambassador Aaron said that given the challenges of climate change, the future will be massively impacted, which in turn warranted close cooperation.

He expressed his appreciation for the government and the people of Pakistan and expressed the hope of working closely with Pakistan bilaterally as well as at the multilateral forums to promote understanding and mutual interests.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Sports United Nations Dominica Government Top Love

Recent Stories

Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous cha ..

Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous challenges

32 minutes ago
 SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad ..

SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad Jammu and Kashmir

2 hours ago
 After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Piner ..

After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Pinera

2 hours ago
 January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain

January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain

2 hours ago
 ECP to ensure peaceful & transparent polls: Solang ..

ECP to ensure peaceful & transparent polls: Solangi

2 hours ago
 Rawalpindi all set for Feb 8 polls

Rawalpindi all set for Feb 8 polls

2 hours ago
Commonwealth observer condemns terrorist attacks i ..

Commonwealth observer condemns terrorist attacks in Pakistan in run-up to polls

2 hours ago
 Stock markets mixed as investors digest corporate ..

Stock markets mixed as investors digest corporate results

2 hours ago
 UN chief slams two 'horrific' explosions in Pishin ..

UN chief slams two 'horrific' explosions in Pishin, Qila Saifullah on polls' eve

2 hours ago
 Chile's biggest botanical garden like 'smoker's lu ..

Chile's biggest botanical garden like 'smoker's lung' after wildfire

2 hours ago
 8 prisoners in Central Jail Mirpurkhas to use righ ..

8 prisoners in Central Jail Mirpurkhas to use right to vote

2 hours ago
 ECNEC approves 'Greater Thal Canal (Phase II) proj ..

ECNEC approves 'Greater Thal Canal (Phase II) project

2 hours ago

More Stories From World