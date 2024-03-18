Pakistan Embassy Beijing holds National Day Reception

Pakistan Embassy, Beijing hosted a reception today to commemorate the 84th National Day of Pakistan, in which several senior Chinese officials, resident Ambassadors, diplomats, Pakistan community members, representatives of Chinese state owned and private enterprises, intelligentsia and leading media persons participated

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Embassy, Beijing hosted a reception today to commemorate the 84th National Day of Pakistan, in which several senior Chinese officials, resident Ambassadors, diplomats, Pakistan community members, representatives of Chinese state owned and private enterprises, intelligentsia and leading media persons participated.

Sun Weidong, Vice Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China graced the reception as the Chief Guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Khalil Hashmi, Ambassador of Pakistan to China, paid rich tribute to the Nation’s Founding Fathers, especially Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah for his vision and for pursing democratic struggle for the creation of Pakistan.

Underscoring the significant strides the country has made over the decades across multiple fields, the Ambassador highlighted the resilience and ability of Pakistan to bounce back stronger in the face of challenges.

He also recalled the groundbreaking diplomatic initiatives undertaken by Pakistan at the international stage for the promotion of peace, harmony and development.

The Ambassador lauded the contribution of Pakistan community in the promotion of China Pakistan ties, while calling for further expansion of business and people to people exchanges between the two countries.

On Pakistan-China relations, the Ambassador noted the iron-clad partnership that has been nurtured by successive generations. Both countries were connected not only by land, mountains and rivers but also by a heart corridor founded on the sentiments of trust, mutual respect, solidarity and support.

Sun Weidong, Vice Foreign Minister of China lauded the unremitting efforts by successive Pakistani governments and its people in furthering the country’s prosperity, upholding sovereignty, and defending national dignity.

He stressed the salience of continued China-Pakistan cooperation for addressing shared risks and challenges, to defend the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries and to promote international fairness and justice.

The Vice Foreign Minister also conveyed China’s good wishes for the new government in Pakistan and reaffirmed China’s commitment to work with Pakistan to accelerate the building of even closer China-Pakistan Community of Shared Future in the New Era.

A troupe of Chinese and Pakistani children also performed at the reception, symbolizing the enduring bonds of friendship between the two countries

APP/asg