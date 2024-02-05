Pakistan Embassy in Beijing observes Kashmir Solidarity Day

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) The Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing on Monday observed the Kashmir Solidarity Day with a renewed commitment to support the struggle of Kashmiri brothers and sisters against India's human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Deputy Head of Mission Bilal Mehmood Chaudhary, Counsellor Ms Nasreen Fatima and Counsellor Muhammad Omar read out messages of President Dr Arif Alvi, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar and Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani respectively to underscore Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the Kashmir cause, including the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people.

Pakistan's Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi, in his message, called upon the international human rights and humanitarian organizations to take cognizance of Indian crimes in the occupied Kashmir, ensuring accountability of the its occupation forces.

“The people of Jammu and Kashmir deserve a future free from oppression, and it is our moral, diplomatic and legal responsibility to ensure that their voices are heard and their rights, as recognized by the UNSC resolutions, are protected,” he added.

The Embassy also arranged a photo exhibition depicting Indian atrocities in the IIOJK.

Meanwhile, the Embassy also organized a panel discussion on the continued non-implementation of the United Nations Charter and international law for the promotion of world peace and security.

The panelists stressed the centrality of multilateralism, with the United Nations at its core, for the resolution of disputes and prevention of conflicts.

The event was attended by members of the diplomatic corps as well as eminent scholars and academics representing the leading Chinese think tanks and universities.

