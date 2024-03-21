Open Menu

Pakistan Urges Justice For Palestinians At Nowruz's Advent, Calling It Moment Of Reflection

Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2024 | 07:21 PM

Pakistan urges justice for Palestinians at Nowruz's advent, calling it moment of reflection

Highlighting the world's pressing challenges of conflict and war, poverty, inequality, religious intolerance, and climate change, Pakistan called for justice for Palestinians' suffering in war-ravaged Gaza

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Highlighting the world's pressing challenges of conflict and war, poverty, inequality, religious intolerance, and climate change, Pakistan called for justice for Palestinians' suffering in war-ravaged Gaza.

Speaking at a special ceremony held at the UN headquarters in New York to celebrate the International Day of Nowruz, Ambassador Munir Akram said Nowruz isn't just about celebration; it's a time for reflection.

"On this occasion, let's also pause to remember our brothers and sisters in Palestine, enduring ongoing tragedy and strife, as we strive for peace and justice for all, the Pakistani envoy added.

The event was sponsored by Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, India, Iran, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Referring to the essence of Nowruz as a symbol of nature's renewal and the resilience of the human spirit, he emphasized its importance as a moment for forgiveness, fresh beginnings, and embracing one another.

Quoting the renowned Pakistani poet, Nasir Kazmi, Ambassador Akram his words captured the spirit of Nowruz, describing it as a festival of hope, joy, and blessings. He underscored the universal language of Nowruz, shared by diverse communities across Asia and Europe, uniting them through art, music, literature, and customs.

In this regard, Ambassador Akram also quoted the Pakistan Prime Minister's message, extending greetings to those observing Nowruz. The Prime Minister, in his message, highlighted Nowruz as an opportunity to promote cultural synergies, unity, and inclusivity, thanking the Nowruz observing communities for their contributions towards building a better Pakistan.

Reflecting on Pakistan's rich cultural heritage, Ambassador Akram emphasized the deep-rooted connection between Nowruz and the ancient Indus Valley Civilization.

He noted the significance of Nowruz, known as "Baharan" in Pakistan, particularly in regions like Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan, where communities come together to celebrate.

Ambassador Akram stressed Pakistan's commitment to fostering peace, solidarity, and reconciliation through the celebration of Nowruz. By cherishing Nowruz as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, Pakistan reaffirmed its dedication to promoting values that transcend differences and foster harmony within and beyond its borders.

Ambassador Akram concluded with an excerpt from the poem "Nowruz" by renowned Pakistani poet, Parveen Shakir, encapsulating the anticipation and hope associated with the arrival of spring.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan Balochistan Prime Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa United Nations Music Palestine Iran Europe Turkey Parveen Shakir Gaza Iraq Nasir New York Azerbaijan Uzbekistan Tajikistan Turkmenistan Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan Event All From Asia Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

SC issues written order regarding permission to ca ..

SC issues written order regarding permission to candidate for election

4 minutes ago
 IRD releases groundbreaking results of end TB prog ..

IRD releases groundbreaking results of end TB programme

4 minutes ago
 WASA disconnects 391 connections of defaulters

WASA disconnects 391 connections of defaulters

4 minutes ago
 Turkey's central bank hikes interest rate to 50%

Turkey's central bank hikes interest rate to 50%

8 minutes ago
 Police arrest six for possessing illegal weapons

Police arrest six for possessing illegal weapons

4 minutes ago
 DC inaugurates Gorakhpur Nursery set up by PHA on ..

DC inaugurates Gorakhpur Nursery set up by PHA on 1000 kanals

18 minutes ago
KP Govt to launch work place-based technical train ..

KP Govt to launch work place-based technical training project: SACM

18 minutes ago
 Mass Iftar parties strengthen bond of brotherhood, ..

Mass Iftar parties strengthen bond of brotherhood, mutual coexistence

18 minutes ago
 KP Govt initiates work-based training scheme for t ..

KP Govt initiates work-based training scheme for technical education

18 minutes ago
 India's recent acts, remarks over China's Zangnan ..

India's recent acts, remarks over China's Zangnan 'serve election purpose': Chin ..

20 minutes ago
 296 Head Constables of Hyderabad range promoted as ..

296 Head Constables of Hyderabad range promoted as ASI

20 minutes ago
 Samson’s inaugurates tree plantation drive on In ..

Samson’s inaugurates tree plantation drive on Int'l Forest Day

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World