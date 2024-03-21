Highlighting the world's pressing challenges of conflict and war, poverty, inequality, religious intolerance, and climate change, Pakistan called for justice for Palestinians' suffering in war-ravaged Gaza

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Highlighting the world's pressing challenges of conflict and war, poverty, inequality, religious intolerance, and climate change, Pakistan called for justice for Palestinians' suffering in war-ravaged Gaza.

Speaking at a special ceremony held at the UN headquarters in New York to celebrate the International Day of Nowruz, Ambassador Munir Akram said Nowruz isn't just about celebration; it's a time for reflection.

"On this occasion, let's also pause to remember our brothers and sisters in Palestine, enduring ongoing tragedy and strife, as we strive for peace and justice for all, the Pakistani envoy added.

The event was sponsored by Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, India, Iran, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Referring to the essence of Nowruz as a symbol of nature's renewal and the resilience of the human spirit, he emphasized its importance as a moment for forgiveness, fresh beginnings, and embracing one another.

Quoting the renowned Pakistani poet, Nasir Kazmi, Ambassador Akram his words captured the spirit of Nowruz, describing it as a festival of hope, joy, and blessings. He underscored the universal language of Nowruz, shared by diverse communities across Asia and Europe, uniting them through art, music, literature, and customs.

In this regard, Ambassador Akram also quoted the Pakistan Prime Minister's message, extending greetings to those observing Nowruz. The Prime Minister, in his message, highlighted Nowruz as an opportunity to promote cultural synergies, unity, and inclusivity, thanking the Nowruz observing communities for their contributions towards building a better Pakistan.

Reflecting on Pakistan's rich cultural heritage, Ambassador Akram emphasized the deep-rooted connection between Nowruz and the ancient Indus Valley Civilization.

He noted the significance of Nowruz, known as "Baharan" in Pakistan, particularly in regions like Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan, where communities come together to celebrate.

Ambassador Akram stressed Pakistan's commitment to fostering peace, solidarity, and reconciliation through the celebration of Nowruz. By cherishing Nowruz as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, Pakistan reaffirmed its dedication to promoting values that transcend differences and foster harmony within and beyond its borders.

Ambassador Akram concluded with an excerpt from the poem "Nowruz" by renowned Pakistani poet, Parveen Shakir, encapsulating the anticipation and hope associated with the arrival of spring.