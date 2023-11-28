Open Menu

Pakistani Delegation Visits Kashgar To Explore Cooperation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 28, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Pakistani delegation visits Kashgar to explore cooperation

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) A delegation from Pakistan, led by Nadeem Alam, CEO of Alam Group of Businesses, recently visited the Kashgar Yiwu Shopping Mall Group in Kashgar, China to explore potential collaboration opportunities.

Accompanied by Xie Hongjun, Head of Kashgar Yiwu Supply Chain Company, the delegation toured the Kashgar Yiwu International Procurement Center and the Cross-Border E-commerce Marketing Department, which provided valuable insights into the development prospects of the Kashgar Yiwu Shopping Mall Group and the specific investment advantages it offers, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

Nadeem Alam, CEO of Alam Group of Businesses, stated, "Kashgar's geographic proximity to Central Asia and South Asia positions it as an ideal platform for fostering economic partnerships.

We are interested in expanding exchanges and cooperation with Kashgar, and we aspire to introduce Pakistani products to the Kashgar Yiwu International Procurement Center. Together, we can promote the development of China-Pakistan import-export trade."

The meeting concluded with a cooperation initiative to launch selected Pakistani products on Yiwugo, an online platform of Kashgar Yiwu International Procurement Center. This strategic move aims to leverage the immense potential of the platform and facilitate the entry of Pakistani goods into the Chinese market.

Related Topics

Pakistan China Company Kashgar Market From Asia

Recent Stories

Haris Rauf's BBL participation faces delay amid NO ..

Haris Rauf's BBL participation faces delay amid NOC hurdle

57 minutes ago
 PM to embark on two-day visit to Kuwait today

PM to embark on two-day visit to Kuwait today

1 hour ago
 KSE-100 Index jumps over 60,000 marks

KSE-100 Index jumps over 60,000 marks

1 hour ago
 Israeli mother commends Hamas for daughter's kind ..

Israeli mother commends Hamas for daughter's kind treatment in Gaza captivity

1 hour ago
 Pro-Khalistan activists disrupt Indian ambassador' ..

Pro-Khalistan activists disrupt Indian ambassador's gurdwara visit in New York

2 hours ago
 Court rules to hold Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qures ..

Court rules to hold Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s cipher case trial insid ..

2 hours ago
Process of receiving applications for next year's ..

Process of receiving applications for next year's Hajj underway

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2023

5 hours ago
 FM, EU Parliament Committee Chair discuss ways to ..

FM, EU Parliament Committee Chair discuss ways to enhance parliamentary engageme ..

15 hours ago
 Hungary's Orban ramps up anti-EU rhetoric amid row ..

Hungary's Orban ramps up anti-EU rhetoric amid row over frozen funds

15 hours ago
 Nigerians look to biofuel as cost of cooking gas s ..

Nigerians look to biofuel as cost of cooking gas soars

15 hours ago

More Stories From World