Pakistani delegation visits Kashgar to explore cooperation

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) A delegation from Pakistan, led by Nadeem Alam, CEO of Alam Group of Businesses, recently visited the Kashgar Yiwu Shopping Mall Group in Kashgar, China to explore potential collaboration opportunities.

Accompanied by Xie Hongjun, Head of Kashgar Yiwu Supply Chain Company, the delegation toured the Kashgar Yiwu International Procurement Center and the Cross-Border E-commerce Marketing Department, which provided valuable insights into the development prospects of the Kashgar Yiwu Shopping Mall Group and the specific investment advantages it offers, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

Nadeem Alam, CEO of Alam Group of Businesses, stated, "Kashgar's geographic proximity to Central Asia and South Asia positions it as an ideal platform for fostering economic partnerships.

We are interested in expanding exchanges and cooperation with Kashgar, and we aspire to introduce Pakistani products to the Kashgar Yiwu International Procurement Center. Together, we can promote the development of China-Pakistan import-export trade."

The meeting concluded with a cooperation initiative to launch selected Pakistani products on Yiwugo, an online platform of Kashgar Yiwu International Procurement Center. This strategic move aims to leverage the immense potential of the platform and facilitate the entry of Pakistani goods into the Chinese market.