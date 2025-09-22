Pakistani scientist in China awarded Tamgha-e-Imtiaz for agricultural innovation and strengthening scientific ties between Pak- China

Dr. Shaukat Ali, a Pakistani academician long based in China, has been awarded the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, one of Pakistan's highest civil honors, in recognition of his work in agricultural innovation and his role in strengthening scientific ties between China and Pakistan

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Dr. Shaukat Ali, a Pakistani academician long based in China, has been awarded the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, one of Pakistan's highest civil honors, in recognition of his work in agricultural innovation and his role in strengthening scientific ties between China and Pakistan.

Dr. Ali, an Associate Professor and master's supervisor at Engineering Research Center of Biological Control Ministry of education, College of Plant Protection, South China Agricultural University (SCAU), earned his Ph.D. there in 2009 and has been a faculty member ever since.

His research focuses on developing biological pest control methods, particularly using insect-pathogenic fungi and natural predators, to support sustainable farming practices.

As the only researcher in China to receive the award this year, Dr. Ali described the honor as a "lifetime achievement" that validates his two decades of scientific and cross-border efforts. "It highlights the unique value of contributing to agricultural innovation within the context of Sino-Pak cooperation," he told China Economic Net.

"This award carries added significance as it acknowledges my 20 years of work in China, Pakistan's closest ally and strategic partner. This recognition underscores the deep trust and friendship between the two nations and reflects the special role of Pakistani professionals in strengthening this bond," he said.

Beyond the laboratory, Dr. Ali serves as Deputy Director of the China-Pakistan Joint Research Center for Integrated Citrus Pests Management. In this role, he has helped to introduce Chinese green pest-control technologies—such as sticky traps, pheromones, insect natural enemies, and insect pathogenic fungi —to citrus growers in Pakistan. These methods have been tested different localities and have helped improve fruit quality and export competitiveness, according to him.

The award also acknowledges Dr. Ali's broader efforts to foster bilateral cooperation and community building among Pakistani national living in China. He hopes this recognition will inspire more overseas researchers to contribute to projects benefiting both nations.

