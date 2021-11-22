Palestine Expects US Consulate in East Jerusalem to Resume Operations - Abbas

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas told Sputnik that he expects the US consulate in East Jerusalem to resume operations

RAMALLAH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas told Sputnik that he expects the US consulate in East Jerusalem to resume operations.

According to Abbas, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the US consulate will provide services to the Palestinians work with the US State Department directly, and be independent of the US embassy to Israel.

"The decision to reopen the US consulate in Jerusalem is part of the obligations of the US administration ... We will not accept anything else, since East Jerusalem has been an occupied city since 1967, it is the eternal capital of the Palestinian state," Abbas said.