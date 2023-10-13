Open Menu

Palestinian-Israeli Conflict Poses Serious Threat To Middle East Peace: Chinese Scholar

Umer Jamshaid Published October 13, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Palestinian-Israeli conflict poses serious threat to Middle East peace: Chinese scholar

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) The Palestinian-Israeli conflict poses an extremely serious threat to peace and stability in the middle East.

This was stated by Cheng Xizhong, Researcher, Southeast Asia Research Center, National Regional Research, National Civil Affairs Commission, Southwest University for Nationalities here on Friday.

At present, due to the urgent provision of armed equipment by the United States to Israel and the strong support of the United States, Israel is carrying out indiscriminate carpet bombings on the Gaza Strip, including refugee camps, causing new and more serious humanitarian disasters.

In view of this, the United Nations and the international community should strengthen their efforts to force the warring parties to cease fire immediately, otherwise, the situation will get out of control and the consequences are unimaginable.

Now, Palestine has expressed its willingness to armistice and peace talks. The key party to the armistice is Israel. As long as the international community can stop Israel's bombing of the Gaza Strip, there will be hope for peace and peace talks.

Therefore, the international community should mainly exert strong pressure on Israel to force an immediate truce, he added.

At present, the situation in the Gaza Strip is very serious. Israel's blockade of Gaza has caused residents in the area to face water, electricity and material shortages.

Under such circumstances, the Egyptian people reached out to the Palestinian people on foot with supplies on their backs, and their actions reflected the conscience and faith of mankind.

He opined that as a major power in the Middle East, Egypt can play an important role in promoting a ceasefire and ending the war.

APP/asg

