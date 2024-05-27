Papua New Guinea Says More Than 2,000 People Buried In Landslide
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2024 | 07:10 PM
Port Moresby, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) More than 2,000 people are feared buried in a Papua New Guinea landslide that destroyed a remote highland village, the government said Monday, as it pleaded for international help in the rescue effort.
The once-bustling hillside community in Enga province was almost wiped out when a chunk of Mount Mungalo collapsed early Friday morning, smothering scores of homes and the people sleeping inside them.
"The landslide buried more than 2,000 people alive and caused major destruction to buildings, food gardens and caused major impact on the economic lifeline of the country," Papua New Guinea's national disaster centre said in a letter to the United Nations obtained by AFP.
The main highway to the large Porgera gold mine was "completely blocked", it told the UN resident coordinator's office in the capital Port Moresby.
The landslip was continuing to "shift slowly, posing ongoing danger to both the rescue teams and survivors alike", the letter said.
The scale of the catastrophe required "immediate and collaborative actions from all players", it added, including the army, and national and provincial responders.
The centre also called on the UN to inform Papua New Guinea's development partners "and other international friends" of the crisis.
Recent Stories
Govt announces public holiday for Youm-e-Takbeer on May 28
PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to kick off tomorrow
The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace gaming phones
PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching heatwave
Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK
Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs
Seven desks established under SIFC to attract foreign
PML-N calls meeting to decide matter of President election
Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsius today
Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pakistan
PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Palestine
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2024
More Stories From World
-
Sports Boulevard doubles value of private Real Estate investment fund for the Arts District to SAR2 ..12 minutes ago
-
GAC takes part in ICN Conference12 minutes ago
-
Minister of Foreign Affairs meets with Irish counterpart22 minutes ago
-
Saudi Railways full steam ahead: Ridership up 28% in Q1 202422 minutes ago
-
KSrelief sends two relief ships for people in need in Palestine and Sudan32 minutes ago
-
South Africa's early voters launch historic election week52 minutes ago
-
Spain pledges 1 bln in military aid to Kyiv as Zelensky visits52 minutes ago
-
Germany's business sentiment unchanged in May, firms 'less satisfied'52 minutes ago
-
Sixteen dead after cyclone batters Bangladesh and India1 hour ago
-
Nadal bidding to avoid early French Open exit, Sinner shines2 hours ago
-
Kyiv hampered by limits on using Western arms in Russia: NATO chief2 hours ago
-
Tennis: French Open results2 hours ago