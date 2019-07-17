Paris Gives No Confirmation Next Normandy Four Talks on Ukraine to Be Held in Late Summer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The French Foreign Ministry did not confirm on Wednesday a statement by a deputy head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's administration that next Normandy Four talks on Ukraine would take place at the end of summer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) The French Foreign Ministry did not confirm on Wednesday a statement by a deputy head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's administration that next Normandy Four talks on Ukraine would take place at the end of summer.

On Tuesday, Vadym Prystaiko said that advisers to the heads of state and government of the Normandy Four group Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine would meet again in late summer to discuss the implementation of arrangements reached at their July 12 meeting in Paris.

"The situation in eastern Ukraine is under constant attention of French authorities.

Next meetings in the Normandy format will be announced in due time," the ministry's spokesperson said at a press briefing.

The conflict in Donbas started in 2014, when Ukrainian authorities launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed republics that refused to recognize the new government in Kiev, which came to power after what they considered to be a coup.

In February 2015, the warring parties signed the Minsk peace accords to end the hostilities in the region, but the situation has remained tense, with both parties accusing each other of ceasefire violations.