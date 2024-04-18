Paris Says 'no Grounds' For Burkina Faso To Expel French Diplomats
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2024 | 06:32 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) France Thursday said there were "no legitimate grounds" for Burkina Faso to expel three of its diplomats this week, as tensions increase between the European nation and its former colony.
"There were no legitimate grounds for the Burkinabe authorities' decision. We can only deplore it," French foreign ministry spokesman Christophe Lemoine said.
Ouagadougou accused the three of "subversive activities" and gave them 48 hours to leave the country, according to a Burkinabe foreign ministry note dated Tuesday that was sent to the French embassy.
But Lemoine said these allegations were "unfounded".
Since coming to power in a September 2022 coup, a junta led by Captain Ibrahim Traore has distanced the West African nation from France, which ruled the country until 1960.
France withdrew its ambassador after the takeover. Burkina Faso cancelled a 1961 military accord between both countries, ordered a withdrawal of French troops and turned increasingly to Russia for security support.
