Paris to Host International Conference on Lebanon on February 6 - Sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2023) Paris will host an international conference on Lebanon on February 6, with officials from five countries ” the United States, France, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Qatar ” expected to participate in the meeting, diplomatic sources in Beirut told Sputnik.

"An Arab international meeting on the current situation in Lebanon will take place in the French capital of Paris on Monday, February 6," the sources said.

The previous meeting in this format took place in August 2021, with participants managing to secure around $370 million in humanitarian aid for Lebanon.

Lebanon has been plunged into a deep financial and economic crisis, accompanied by political and social tensions, since 2019. Amid the crisis, the banking system was almost completely paralyzed, the national Currency depreciated more than 20 times against the Dollar. As a result, over 70% of the population eke a living on shoestring budget.