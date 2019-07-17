UrduPoint.com
Participants Of SIRIUS Simulated Moon Flight To 'Return' To Earth On Wednesday - Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) The international project SIRIUS, in which the international group of participants has been modeling their flight to the Moon for four months, will end on Wednesday, the Institute of Biomedical Problems (IBMP) of the Russian academy of Sciences told Sputnik.

"The crew will leave the ground-based experimental complex at 14.00 Moscow time [11:00 GMT] on July 17," the institute said.

The experiment of a simulated moon flight, called SIRIUS (Scientific International Research in Unique Terrestrial Station), started at the institute in Moscow in March.

The project is a series of international experiments designed to prepare for deep-space missions, primarily missions to the Lunar Orbital Platform-Gateway, previously named the Deep Space Gateway.

The experiments include modeling the conditions of a long-term interplanetary flight of a mixed, both nationally and gender, crew in complete autonomy.

The project was carried out jointly by the IBMP and NASA Human Research Program (HRP) in cooperation with partner organizations, with the broad participation of specialists from Russia, Italy, Germany and other countries.

