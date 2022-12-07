China stands for upholding the Geneva Conventions regarding the treatment of prisoners of war in the Ukraine conflict and captured combatants must be treated humanely, Chinese Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Geng Shuang said on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) China stands for upholding the Geneva Conventions regarding the treatment of prisoners of war in the Ukraine conflict and captured combatants must be treated humanely, Chinese Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Geng Shuang said on Tuesday.

"According to the third Geneva Convention, prisoners of war are entitled to human treatment and protection from torture and ill treatment and other harm," Geng Shuang said during a meeting of the UN Security Council.

The parties to the conflict should strictly uphold relevant international law, he added.

Tuesday's meeting was requested by France and Mexico to discuss the humanitarian situation in Ukraine.

UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths briefed the UN Security Council members with updated information on the situation in Ukraine.

The members of the UN Security Council who belong to the so-called collective West called on Russia to stop all military actions in Ukraine and accused Moscow of continuing to disregard international law. They also warned of the coming danger of cold temperatures during the winter in Ukraine, which suffers from electricity and fuel shortages.

Russian diplomats said during the meeting that the Western countries exhibit a double standard and that Moscow will use whatever means at its disposal to reach its goals in Ukraine.